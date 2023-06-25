Hermez Network Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $177.14 million and approximately $192,836.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00015895 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,515.20 or 1.00033923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.85062549 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $187,470.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

