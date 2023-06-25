H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $257,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

