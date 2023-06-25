H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.