H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes $1.02 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

