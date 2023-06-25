H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWB opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.44 and its 200 day moving average is $223.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $243.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

