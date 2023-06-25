Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after buying an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after buying an additional 165,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.41 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.