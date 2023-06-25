Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ENB stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

