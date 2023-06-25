Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

