Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Southern were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

