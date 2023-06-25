Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

