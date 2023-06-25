Hooked Protocol Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $57.62 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.13885623 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $9,968,675.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

