HUNT (HUNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.39 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $60.43 million and $3.39 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

