Insider Buying: Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Insider Buys £1,425 in Stock

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) insider Paul Saunders purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £1,425 ($1,823.42).

Panther Securities Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PNS opened at GBX 305 ($3.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £53.28 million, a PE ratio of 314.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.92. Panther Securities PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.35.

Get Panther Securities alerts:

Panther Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Panther Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,237.11%.

Panther Securities Company Profile

Our primary objective is to maximise long-term return for our shareholders by stable growth in net asset value and dividend per share, from a consistent and sustainable rental income stream. To achieve our goals we work alongside our tenants for our mutual benefit. Our approach provides diversity and reduces exposure to any downturn in the property market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.