Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Buys £198,692.12 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 261,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.12 ($254,244.56).

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Trustpilot Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.85 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.40 ($1.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.11. The firm has a market cap of £296.65 million, a PE ratio of -2,366.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

See Also

