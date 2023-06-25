Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.09. 2,727,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,804. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

