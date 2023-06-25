Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.78. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

