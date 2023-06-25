Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,374 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.5% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.78. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

