iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

