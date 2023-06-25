iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.