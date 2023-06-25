iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.26 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.