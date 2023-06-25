iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 196,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

