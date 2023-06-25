Jet Protocol Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $144,794.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00912253 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $141,499.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

