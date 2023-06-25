Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.57. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

