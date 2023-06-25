Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

