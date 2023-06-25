Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $811,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.