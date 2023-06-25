Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $202.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.