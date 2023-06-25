Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $4,392.55 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,555.08 or 0.99992106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01907813 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,516.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

