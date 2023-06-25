Kadena Price Up 22.8% This Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Kadena has a total market cap of $153.68 million and $2.20 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,688,270 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

