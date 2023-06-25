Komodo Hits Market Cap of $33.44 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and $1.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00099557 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

