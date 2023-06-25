Kujira 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $357,852.89 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $86.01 million and approximately $357,852.89 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.84038736 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $250,204.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

