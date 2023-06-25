Kujira 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $244,275.63 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Kujira has a market cap of $91.57 million and $244,275.63 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.84627071 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $420,787.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

