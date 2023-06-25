LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $198.36 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 5.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $198,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.69. 1,489,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,341. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

