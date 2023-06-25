LUXO (LUXO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One LUXO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LUXO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $1,423.91 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

