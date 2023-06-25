LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 31,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $322.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

