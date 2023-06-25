LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $459.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.