LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $300,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

