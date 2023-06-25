LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

