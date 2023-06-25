LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 25,285 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

