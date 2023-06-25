LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after buying an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

