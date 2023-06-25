LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 229 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.