LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes $790,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

