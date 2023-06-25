Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.82 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $37,536.43 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,706.47 or 0.99988073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000628 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,268.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

