Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $22.55 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and $32,335.22 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,904.04 or 0.99870973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000602 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,171.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

