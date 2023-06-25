Metahero (HERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $242,709.36

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $242,709.36 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

