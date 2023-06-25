Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $36.03 million and $129,228.35 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00006867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,655,860 coins and its circulating supply is 17,184,697 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

