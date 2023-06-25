MGO Private Wealth LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average of $210.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

