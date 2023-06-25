MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XBI opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

