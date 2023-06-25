MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,242 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MGO Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,387.3% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 113,875 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.26 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

