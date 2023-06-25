MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,178,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

