MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 16,473 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.